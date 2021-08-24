Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccine 'conspiracy theories' prompt threats, Dobbs says

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
ccenterdispatch.com
 12 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top health official said Tuesday that he has received threats from people who are spreading lies about his family as he urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has seen a rapid increase in cases since early July, driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus and the state’s low vaccination rate. The health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, has been imploring people for months to get vaccinated.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Vaccinations#Ap#World Bank#Republican#Mema#The Air Force#The Health Department#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Louisiana nurse who vaccinated 2,000+ against COVID honored: 'It's no reason for nobody to die now'

After nurse Carla Brown lost her husband to COVID-19 after bringing the virus home from her job, she made it her personal mission to save every life possible. First, the Baton Rouge nurse set out to educate her neighbors and get people tested. Then, when vaccines became available, she walked door-to-door and helped elderly people register for the jab and get to their appointments.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

BODY BAGS: Florida Logs 277 COVID Deaths On Saturday

New Hospitalizations Dropping As More Patients Head To A Florida Morgue. PALM BEACH COUNTY HOSPITAL OVERFLOWS CONTINUES. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 1,946 COVID-19 patients have died in a Florida hospital or medical facility over the past seven days. The Sunday morning […] The article BODY BAGS: Florida Logs 277 COVID Deaths On Saturday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Oklahoma StatePonca City News

Children make up nearly 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, data shows

Body Sep. 3—School-age kids made up almost a quarter of the new COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma last week, according to data from the state Health Department. Just since the first week of August, Oklahoma is seeing children make up a larger share of the state’s COVID-19 cases, deputy health commissioner Keith Reed said at a media briefing Thursday. During that week, school-age children made up about 13% of new cases.
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

How does Mississippi test for the delta variant of COVID-19?

The number of people in Mississippi being tested to see if they have COVID-19 has risen significantly with the more contagious delta variant, and the state health department will use some of those tests to determine how the variant is speading. Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist, gave a step-by-step description...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Oregon StateInternational Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Oregon Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19 Diagnosis

An Oregon woman has died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the disease, county officials have announced. The 47-year-old woman, whose identity was not disclosed by authorities, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 9. She died the next day while admitted at the Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Distractions From COVID: Syphilis in Oregon

Amidst a recent discussion in Marion County about the unsettling climb in COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Marion County commissioners had little to say about the virus itself. Instead, Commissioners Danielle Bethell and Colm Willis, alongside Marion County Public Health Division director Katrina Rothenberger, were concerned about the recent...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

DPH says half of Georgia's recent COVID-19 outbreaks traced to schools

ATLANTA - The state's leading public health official said school-aged children are being infected with COVID-19 at a higher rate since schools resumed in August. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said cases in children 11 to 17 years old have quadrupled over the past few weeks.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome COVID Cases Spike Again, Garnar Calls Numbers "Alarming"

Days after Broome County officials said COVID case numbers were "stabilizing," the county is reporting 115 new cases, bringing the total active case count to 653. This is the highest number of active cases the county has seen since March. At the start of the week, the county was seeing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy