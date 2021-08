Mike Huckabee discussed with Brian Kilmeade how Bill Maher has been taking on the left for being out of touch with reality on America. Huckabee says it is sad when we have to turn to a left wing comedian to get the truth. Huckabee praised Maher’s monologue and feels he spoke more about why we ought to love America than most any conservative speaker he has heard in the last 10 years. Huckabee also discussed the latest on Afghanistan. Huckabee says our presence there had really opened up opportunities and a sense of freedom. Now a lot of those younger people, the only Afghanistan they knew was one in which there was an emerging sense of freedom which is gone what they’re going to see is bloodshed in their streets.