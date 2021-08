TROY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of antivirus software for county offices, buying the software from the second lowest bidder. The commissioners approved a quote from MNJ Technologies, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., as requested by the IT Department and also authorized the IT Department to purchase 1,000 Symantec Endpoint Security licenses for all Miami County department computers. It is a one-year renewal. This renewal will keep in place the necessary protections that work inside the Miami County email system to filter out unwanted content such as unsolicited advertisements, malicious links to internet sites, and packaged malicious code (viruses/ransomware) that threaten the data network of every elected office.