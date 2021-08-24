Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Fire Department Saves 11 Year-Old Miniature Dachshund

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 6:30 PM Prescott Regional Communication Center received a 911 call about a dog that was stuck underneath a rock in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue in Prescott. When Prescott Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Keith arrived to the residence, he found that the dog had burrowed herself deep underneath a complex of large granite boulders. The 11-year-old Miniature Dachshund, named Camie (short for Camouflage), had disappeared a little after 3 PM this afternoon and Dan Leggett, the owner, was able to trace the dog down to this complex of boulders.

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Prescott, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Prescott, AZ
Government
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
Prescott, AZ
Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescott Fire Department#Miniature Dachshund#Cat#Dog#Camouflage#Prescott Fire Battalion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy