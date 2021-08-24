Prescott Fire Department Saves 11 Year-Old Miniature Dachshund

About 6:30 PM Prescott Regional Communication Center received a 911 call about a dog that was stuck underneath a rock in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue in Prescott. When Prescott Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Keith arrived to the residence, he found that the dog had burrowed herself deep underneath a complex of large granite boulders. The 11-year-old Miniature Dachshund, named Camie (short for Camouflage), had disappeared a little after 3 PM this afternoon and Dan Leggett, the owner, was able to trace the dog down to this complex of boulders.