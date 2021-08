North Carolina men's basketball — a quintessential part of the student experience at UNC — will have a fresh face this season. This season will be the first time since 2003 that Hall of Famer Roy Williams will not be on the sidelines, as head coach Hubert Davis ushers in a new era of UNC hoops. Many know Davis for his days playing in college and the NBA, as well as serving as an assistant coach with the Tar Heels for nine seasons.