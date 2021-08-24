Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis County, KS

Former Ellis Co. Sheriff's lieutenant pleads to child porn, gun charges

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Ellis County law enforcement officer has pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography and stealing guns from the Hays Police Department. On Monday, Blaine D. Dryden, Hays, entered no contest pleas in Ellis County District Court to aggravated internet trading of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child and theft of a firearm. As a result, he was found guilty on all three charges by Chief Judge Glenn Braun.

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Ellis County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Ellis County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Ellis County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hays, KS
Government
Hays, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hays, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Four Guns#Police Lieutenant#Ellis Co#Sheriff#General S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kan. man jailed after head-on crash that injured 74-year-old

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a head-on crash. Just after 4a.m. August 27, the Arkansas City Fire-EMS and Police departments were dispatched for a 2-vehicle injury accident in the 100 block of North Summit Street, according to a media release. One of...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Pistols, AR-15 rifles taken from Kan. home

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. Just after 4:30 Monday, officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 500 block of N. Juliette Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 43-year-old man reported an unknown...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Hays PD Activity Log, Aug. 19-22

Bicycle - Lost,Found,Stolen—1300 block Oak St, Hays; 8/12 8 AM; 8/18 5 PM. Dead Animal Call--1200 block Vine St, Hays; 10:40 AM. Lost Animals ONLY--2800 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 11:12 AM. Suspicious Person—2500 block Sherman Ave, Hays;11:33 AM. MV Accident-City Street/Alley—300 block E 25th St, Hays; 12:01 AM. Animal Bite...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police investigate abduction of 3-year-old Kan. girl

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the abduction of a 3-year-old child and early Monday asked the public for information on her non-custodial mother. Brittany Nicole White is a suspect in the abduction of her 3-year-old daughter Rayelle Ohanna Ray (Ray Ray), according to Andover Police. Both are thought...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Aug. 19 to 22

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ryan Allen Kalei Akahai Bell, 31, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 300 block of West Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Millicent Christine Brown, 18, was arrested...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kan. deputies ask for help to locate suspect in double homicide

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are looking for a person of interest after finding two men dead Friday evening. Deputies were sent to a property in eastern Reno County for a check welfare call, according to a social media report from the Reno County Sheriff. They spoke to several friends of a man who hadn't been heard from since Wednesday.
Sedgwick County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs victim in fatal Kan. road rage shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal road-rage shooting in Sedgwick County. Just after 6:30p.m. Sunday, deputies were requested to assist the Kansas Highway Patrol with a road rage incident resulting in a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike three miles south of Haysville exit, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Posted by
Hays Post

Police: 2 critically injured in Kan. shooting, vehicle crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of shootings, a car crash and working to determine if the crimes are related. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of SE Maryland Avenue in Topeka reference a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police LT. Matt Danielson.
Posted by
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of fatal hit-and -run crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit and run crash have made an arrest. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a fatal accident at the intersection of 47th Street South and South Hydraulic Avenue, according to Officer Charley Davidson. The investigation revealed a black SUV was...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Arrest made in shooting death of Hays resident

On Aug. 20 at 10:25 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Larned Circle. Officers from the Hays Police Department and deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Man accused of kidnapping for taking car with toddler inside

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man suspected of stealing a car is charged with felony kidnapping because a 2-year-old girl was inside the vehicle. Police arrested 38-year-old Truman Brown Friday. He also is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Police say 2-year-old Khalecia Richards was inside a Ford Mustang stolen from a gas station around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Hays Post

2 KC-area children found unresponsive in pool

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two children under the age of three died after they were found unresponsive in a residential pool. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said police were called to the home near Smart Road and Bob White Lane southeast of Kansas City shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. A...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police find explosives in Kansas man's home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on criminal charges involving explosives. Just before 9a.m. Friday, police responded to disturbance at a home the 1800 Block of SW Lincoln in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. While officers were in the area, they were made aware of possible explosives...
Iowa StatePosted by
Hays Post

Farm laborer sentenced for murder of Iowa runner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the abduction and killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, three years after she disappeared while out for an evening run. Judge Joel Yates’ sentence for Cristhian Bahena Rivera was mandatory for...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

8-year-old Kansas boy drowns at pool party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities have identified the boy who drowned on Friday as 8-year-old Lucas Kindrick. Just before 7:300 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a drowning call at a home in the 2200 block of West Rio Vista Drive in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. First responders located Kindrick unresponsive. Sedgwick...
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Hays Post

102 arrested in multi-state human trafficking operation

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities made 102 arrests and rescued 47 victims as part of a 12-state effort to combat human trafficking, Missouri's top law enforcement official said Friday. Most of the arrests occurred Thursday night into Friday morning and came after a months-long investigation, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Kansas man with flat tire struck and killed by semi

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 28-year-old Kansas man is dead after being struck by a semitruck on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City police say the accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes. A tire blew out on a Chrysler sedan and the driver, a man from Osawatomie, Kansas, got out of the vehicle.
Thomas County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

3 hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash

THOMAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Friday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Andrew T. Benefiel, 49, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles west of U.S. 40. The GMC exited the roadway to the left,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy