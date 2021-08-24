J.R. Smith Moves From NBA To College Classes, Golf At N.C. A&T

Seventeen years after skipping NCAA amateurism rules to pursue a career in the NBA, 35-year-old J.R. Smith is now a freshman athlete at North Carolina A&T. As reported by The Undefeated on Tuesday, the NCAA has declared the 18-year NBA vet eligible to play on the Aggies’ golf team. The move ensures that Smith’s status as a former pro basketball player will not render him ineligible to play a different college sport. The NCAA’s recent acquiescence on name, image and likeness further guarantees that any earnings for Smith from ongoing or future endorsement deals will not lead to his ineligibility. Timing has...