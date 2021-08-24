J.R. Smith Moves From NBA To College Classes, Golf At N.C. A&T
AP – J.R. Smith is finally getting the college-athlete experience he missed out on nearly two decades ago. The 16-year NBA veteran who skipped college basketball, won two world championships and made millions is now a freshman walk-on for the North Carolina A&T men’s golf team. Now, instead of first-class cross-country travel for nightly games against the world’s best basketball players, Smith – who turns 36 next month – is focused on completing class assignments and working on his golf game.kslsports.com
