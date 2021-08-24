Man’s body recovered below Hawk’s Nest

SPARROWBUSH – The body of a man was recovered from a steep area below the Hawk’s Nest just before noon on Tuesday, August 24. The missing individual, reported by several on scene to be a veteran, left his motorcycle, personal effects, boots and other clothing items along a wall at the top of the Hawk’s Nest. Motorists who had been parked at another nearby pull-off spot last evening reported hearing a noise just before 8:30 p.m., and placed a call for help. This brought emergency responders from Sparrowbush, Port Jervis, and Lumberland Fire Department, Orange County’s Tech Rescue Team, Town of Deerpark and New York State Police to the scene, where they continued to search until early morning hours of Tuesday.