Catriona Matthew got a lot of credit after captaining Europe to an impressive and dramatic 2019 Solheim Cup win at Gleneagles, and she deserved it. With precise pairings and a controversial captain’s pick in Suzann Pettersen that turned out to be genius when the veteran holed the Cup-clinching putt, Matthew led her team to an unlikely victory over Team USA. Though she didn’t take the No. 620 player in the world with one of her six captain’s picks this time around, two players on her team are the first from their respective countries to compete in a Solheim Cup as Matthew looks to spin some more magic this week at Inverness Club in Toledo.