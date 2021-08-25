PHOTOSTREAM: Raphael Xavier Dance @ Cain Park by Anastasia Pantsios
DANCECleveland kicked off its new season with a very atypical (for it) presentation: a pair of free, outdoor, hip-hop-inspired and partly improvisational performances led by noted New York dancer Raphael Xavier. KOLÂDE-XCOPE is a “site-responsive” piece featuring six local dancers he chose to join him through a competition taking place at Cain Park’s Alma Theater earlier in the week. Their input helped to shape the performance, which was enhanced y contributions from live musician/vocalist Tim Mosher and electronic technology that added spoken word elements.coolcleveland.com
