Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

PHOTOSTREAM: Raphael Xavier Dance @ Cain Park by Anastasia Pantsios

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANCECleveland kicked off its new season with a very atypical (for it) presentation: a pair of free, outdoor, hip-hop-inspired and partly improvisational performances led by noted New York dancer Raphael Xavier. KOLÂDE-XCOPE is a “site-responsive” piece featuring six local dancers he chose to join him through a competition taking place at Cain Park’s Alma Theater earlier in the week. Their input helped to shape the performance, which was enhanced y contributions from live musician/vocalist Tim Mosher and electronic technology that added spoken word elements.

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Troupe#Cain#Photostream#Alma Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Cleveland Chamber Collective & Inlet Dance Theatre Join for Cain Park Show

The Cleveland Chamber Collective and local dance ensemble with Inlet Dance Theatre are collaborating for an evening of music and dance at Cain Park’s Evans Amphitheater. The Cleveland Chamber Collective will perform three pieces on its own during the first half of the concert; after intermission, Inlet will join it to debut a new ballet called Caliban Ascendant, described as “a chamber work for players and dancers, inspired by Shakespeare’s The Tempest.”
Cleveland Heights, OHcoolcleveland.com

Wiz Bang Circus Theatre Hosts “Grand Ol’ Opening Show”

Since we last heard from Wiz Bang Circus Theatre — pre-pandemic — they’ve moved into their first permanent spot on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, where Kalliope Theatre used to be. There they offer lasses in a variety of circus-related skills and offer private karaoke parties, among other things. They’re...
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Music Box Reggae Sundays Close With Carlos Jones’ P.L.U.S. Band

There’s no music more summery than reggae. Sadly, summer is winding down and so are the Music Box Supper Club’s Sunday reggae matinees. They’ve had months of top performers in the genre and they’re closing with a flourish with Cleveland’s number one reggae act, Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Verb Ballets Performs Free Concert at Cain Park

There have been a lot of dance performances at Cain Park this summer — Cleveland companies Inlet Dance, GroundWorks, DanceTheater and Dancing Wheels, and from New York Raphael Xavier, who performed with a half dozen selected local dancers. But they’re not done yet! In most years, Cain Park’s Evans Amphitheater...
coolcleveland.com

Local String Quartet Plays Cain Park Concert on Carbon Fiber Instruments

This week, Cain Park’s Tuesday evening chamber music series features local string quarter Trial by Fire 216. The ensemble was founded by violist Alexandra Vago, who, since 2010, has been performing exclusively on American-made Luis & Clark carbon fiber instruments, designed to handle variations in humidity, temperature and other challenges. They’re forged at 3000 degrees, hence the ensemble’s name.
Musiccoolcleveland.com

BlueWater Brass Quintet Plays Cain Park’s Tuesday Chamber Series

Cain Park’s Tuesday Evening Chamber Series offers people a chance to hear some of the area’s best musicians in a lovely outdoor setting — for free. This week’s performers are the BlueWater Brass Quintet, part of local chamber ensemble the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra. The five musicians — Neil Mueller and Larry Herman on trumpets, Ken Wadenpfuhl on horn, David Mitchell on trombone and Ken Heinlein on tuba — will perform a diverse program that includes music by J.S. Bach, Victor Ewald, Paul Dukas, and George Gershwin, and a selection of Civil War-era brass band music.
Los Angeles County, CASouth Pasadena News

Free Outdoor Music & Dance Series Celebrates House Music | Sunday Sessions at Grand Park

Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions, showcasing L.A.’s finest House music curators, presents its final event on August 29, 2021. The free outdoor summer dance party features a line-up of DJs that celebrates the contribution of L.A. artists to the American-originated, globally embraced art form of House music. Guests can picnic or purchase food from popular food trucks and enjoy the sounds of summer in a beautiful setting right in the heart of Downtown L.A. Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions will take place on the park’s Performance Lawn, just north of Hill Street.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long Island Memorial Service

The passing of Biz Markie sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop industry, with many fondly remembering the rapper, beatbox, and DJ for his decades of entertaining the public and his musical contributions. A memorial service was held in honor of The Diabolical on Long Island on Monday (August 1) with his family and Hip-Hop royalty in attendance.
Musiccoolcleveland.com

Hubb’s Groove Plays Mellow Sounds at Garfield Memorial

Hubb’s Groove was scheduled to perform as part of Lake View Cemetery Concert Series on the lawn of the Garfield Memorial on Sunday August 28. But it rained. Luckily, rain dates were chosen for all the concerts and Hubb’s Groove’s is this Sunday September 9. The long-time Cleveland-based smooth jazz/R&B...
Entertainmentcoolcleveland.com

VIDEO: Paul Holm of Fine Arts Association

Emerging from a long-term strategic planning effort, Fine Arts Association is recommitting to their mission to “create and discover beauty” by engaging entire communities of aspiring artists, educators and the public. CoolCleveland spoke with Fine Arts Association CEO Paul Holm about the affordable year-round concerts, recitals, camps, classes and performances...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy