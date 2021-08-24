Cancel
Boston, MA

Brockton man, 37, arrested for Dorchester homicide

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

A Brockton man was arrested Tuesday in Boston in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester earlier this month, police said. Indrick Rubin, 37, was arrested at 725 Albany St. Tuesday after an investigation byhomicide detectives, Boston police said in a statement. Rubin was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for the Aug. 9 shooting of 38-year-old Aisha Shepard, of Roxbury, in the area of 27 Irma St. in Dorchester.

www.bostonglobe.com

