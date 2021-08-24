Luz Elena Del Castillo Appointed CEO And President, Ford Of Mexico
Ford of Mexico scored below the industry average in J.D. Power’s 2021 Mexico Sales Satisfaction Study earlier this year, though the automaker has been working to improve its situation south of the border in recent months. Part of that includes launching the new Ford Digital Store – which enables customers to purchase a vehicle 100 percent online, save for the process of actually picking up the vehicle from the dealership. Now, Luz Elena del Castillo – Ford’s General Director for Puerto Rico, Central America, and the Caribbean will take over as CEO and president, Ford of Mexico, to spearhead future changes.fordauthority.com
