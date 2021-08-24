Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Luz Elena Del Castillo Appointed CEO And President, Ford Of Mexico

fordauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord of Mexico scored below the industry average in J.D. Power’s 2021 Mexico Sales Satisfaction Study earlier this year, though the automaker has been working to improve its situation south of the border in recent months. Part of that includes launching the new Ford Digital Store – which enables customers to purchase a vehicle 100 percent online, save for the process of actually picking up the vehicle from the dealership. Now, Luz Elena del Castillo – Ford’s General Director for Puerto Rico, Central America, and the Caribbean will take over as CEO and president, Ford of Mexico, to spearhead future changes.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Ford Of Mexico#J D Power#Ford Digital Store#General Management#Ford Colombia#Fbs#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Businessgmauthority.com

Santiago Chamorro Appointed President Of GM South America

Following the surprise resignation of Carlos Zarlenga as the top leader of General Motors in South America last week, the automaker just appointed Santiago Chamorro as the new President and CEO of GM South America, effective immediately. The new leader of GM’s South American operations is a 27-year veteran of the company who has held various senior positions in the region and at global headquarters.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Ranked Average In J.D. Power 2021 Initial Vehicle Quality Study

Last fall, Ford CEO Jim Farley specifically targeted warranty costs as an area the automaker needed to address through improved quality. This led to FoMoCo charging its suppliers for half the cost of warranty issues, and in the months since, Ford has seemingly been pleased with the results of its efforts, in spite of some challenges with the 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E launches. That also shows up in J.D. Power’s 2021 Initial Vehicle Quality Study, which was just released today.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

GM makes senior management change to improve South America operations

General Motors is appointing a new president to its South America market to help the automaker grow sales there. The automaker announced the move Tuesday. Santiago Chamorro, 51, will be president and managing director of GM South America effective immediately. He replaces Carlos Zarlenga, who has "elected to leave," said George Svigos, GM spokesman.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Supplier Rohm Says Chip Shortage Will Last Through 2022

The semiconductor chip shortage has severely hampered global automotive production for months now. Ford has been impacted more than any other North American automaker and continues to pause production at its plants on a regular basis as it attempts to utilize the chips it has in the most effective manner possible. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the chip shortage will end any time soon, and now, Ford supplier and Japanese chipmaker Rohm expects the crisis to last at least through next year, according to Bloomberg.
BusinessTire Business

Lordstown Motors appoints ex-Icahn exec as CEO

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — Daniel A. Ninivaggi, former CEO of Ichan Enterprise L.P., has been named CEO as well as a member of the board of the Lordstown Motors Corp. Lordstown-based Lordstown Motors manufactures all-electric, light duty fleet vehicles. The company has plans to build a full-size, all-electric pickup truck to serve the commercial fleet market at its 6.2 million sq.-ft. plant.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Motor Company Mexico Sales Increase 19 Percent In July 2021

Ford Motor Company Mexico sales increased 19 percent to 2,961 units in July 2021 compared to July 2020 results. Sales increased at the Ford brand, while decreasing at Lincoln. Ford EcoSport sales decreased 31 percent to 138 units. Ford Edge sales were flat at 20 units. Ford Escape sales increased...
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Toyota, VW and Ford Feeling Sting of Chip Shortage with Lost Production, Profits

Ford’s been hardest hit by the semiconductor shortage, but recent events show that no company can escape the impact. Toyota announced temporarily shut downs of 27 out of 28 production lines at 14 plants around the world due to the problem. Volkswagen officials said they’re mulling ways to avoid a similar problem, saying production levels would fall, but no plant closures were announced. Unsurprisingly, Ford is closing plants this weekend due to the problem.
Public Healthfordauthority.com

Ford Argentina, Ford Fund To Continue COVID-19 Related Aid Programs

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ford has worked to produce a wide variety of personal protective equipment, distribute it to those in need, and fund efforts to ensure people receive food and medication during these difficult times. That includes the efforts of Ford Argentina and Ford Fund, which will continue as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the country.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick Goes AWD-Only In Canada For 2.0L EcoBoost Model

Ford is simplifying its Maverick compact truck offerings in Canada. Instead of offering Canadian customers all-wheel-drive as an option in the Ecoboost Maverick, Ford has decided to make it standard equipment. This will add cost to the Ecoboost Maverick in Canada and also make it easier for Ford to supply customers with fewer trims to maintain. Will Canadian customers miss the front-wheel-drive Ecoboost Maverick?
Businessteslarati.com

Ford Comm Director teases an all-electric Bronco

Ford Motor Company’s North America Product Communications Director Mike Levine teased an all-electric Bronco on Twitter, add more fuel to the proverbial fire that one of the automaker’s most anticipated models could turn electric. After Ford stopped producing the fifth-generation Bronco in 1996, the notorious SUV made its way back...
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota to slash production in September amid chip shortage

Toyota will significantly reduce its worldwide production levels in September as a result of the semiconductor chip shortage that has scuppered manufacturing globally in several industries. According to reports, the Japanese company intends to build 540,000 vehicles next month, 40% down on its initial target of 900,000. In all, 27...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Fiesta Production Will Pause Next Week At Cologne Assembly Plant

Ford’s production continues to take a major hit as a result of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has forced the automaker to idle most of its plants multiple times over the last few months. Earlier today, Ford Authority reported that 2021 Ford F-150 production will pause for one week at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant, but that won’t be the only Blue Oval model/plant facing idle time in the coming weeks. According to Automotive News, Ford Fiesta production at the Ford Cologne Assembly Plant in Germany will also pause for five days.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Is Heading To Argentina Next Year

As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford South America will source a number of vehicles from other markets, an announcement that came on the heels of the automaker’s decision to end vehicle production in Brazil. In Argentina, those models already include the 2021 Ford F-150, as Ford Authority reported back in June, as well as the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, which launched in May. Now, the automaker has announced that the 2022 Ford Maverick will launch in Argentina next year as well.
Carsfordauthority.com

FordPass Connect Trial Period Extended To 2 Years In Brazil

Ford Brazil has been undergoing major changes in recent months, beginning with the decision to cease its manufacturing operations in the South American country in January. As a result of that decision, Ford was forced to pay 2.5 billion reais ($495 million USD) to the state of Bahia, and 160 of its dealerships in the country will either close or rebrand. But Ford has lost nearly $12 billion in Brazil over the last 10 years and its sales plummeted 76 percent last month, so change is very much needed. Thus, the automaker is doing that by rolling out FordGo – a new digital subscription car service, revamping its lineup, and now, giving customers an additional free year of FordPass Connect.
Businessmediapost.com

Honda, Lexus Lead Customer Satisfaction

Honda and Lexus are the top two brands in overall customer satisfaction in the mass-market and luxury segments, respectively. Satisfaction with the auto industry as a whole was unchanged, with a score of 78 out of 100, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Automobile Study 2020-2021. Honda rose 4%...
BusinessAutoblog

Rimac CEO on Porsche-Bugatti deal: ‘I am not somebody to play it safe’

Mate Rimac is used to being the underdog. At the Geneva auto show in 2009, the then-21-year-old Croat walked to the Koenigsegg booth looking for his idol, Christian von Koenigsegg. In those pre-YouTube-saturation years, Rimac didn’t know what the namesake of his favorite car brand looked like. And no one knew him. So he approached “the most serious-looking guy” at the stand and went on to befriend his idol, Rimac said in an interview on Aug. 13 in Carmel, Calif.
BusinessAutoExpress

Toyota to cut car production by 40% due to microchip shortage

Toyota has confirmed significant cuts to new car production over the remainder of August and September, amounting to roughly a 40 per cent decrease in the number of finished cars rolling off the firm’s production lines. The company has blamed a ‘parts shortage’ resulting from the ongoing covid-19 pandemic for...
Economyjust-auto.com

Ford future models, EV makers pile up in China, French Asia JV deals – the week

Ford has come under the steely gaze of our new model futurist this week. Part 1 notes the automaker performed very well in H1 but there are big challenges ahead such as fixing operations in China and keeping the worldwide profit momentum going as a major shift to EVs takes place. This one covers cars and pickup trucks. Part 2 looks at electric and ICE crossovers and SUVs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy