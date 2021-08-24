Luz Elena Del Castillo Appointed CEO And President, Ford Of Mexico

Ford Brazil has been undergoing major changes in recent months, beginning with the decision to cease its manufacturing operations in the South American country in January. As a result of that decision, Ford was forced to pay 2.5 billion reais ($495 million USD) to the state of Bahia, and 160 of its dealerships in the country will either close or rebrand. But Ford has lost nearly $12 billion in Brazil over the last 10 years and its sales plummeted 76 percent last month, so change is very much needed. Thus, the automaker is doing that by rolling out FordGo – a new digital subscription car service, revamping its lineup, and now, giving customers an additional free year of FordPass Connect.