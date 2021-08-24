One of Rockford’s Fall Favorites Has Finally Revealed 2021 Season Opening Date

When mid-July hits, I often find myself daydreaming about Fall. Is it because Independence Day has passed and I've already eaten my fill of watermelon and hot dogs? Maybe. Is it because by mid-July I am already tired of the heat? Kinda. (I don't like being hot). Honestly, I totally blame my premature Fall daydreaming on one thing...the drive to Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin because I pass The Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia on my way there and back.