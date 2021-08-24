PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Peloton Goes For A Ride

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire 100% of Uber's interest in the Foodtech, Delivery and Self-driving businesses. "Since we started our partnership with Uber in 2018, we've been able to create and rapidly develop a number of successful businesses -- all of them are highly synergetic to our e-commerce initiative and to the entire Yandex ecosystem. The consolidation of these businesses puts us in a great position to further increase strategic management flexibility, while creating new substantial growth potential for our businesses and cross-platform consumer benefits over the years to come, allowing us to unlock new sources of value for our shareholders," said Tigran Khudaverdyan, Deputy CEO of Yandex.