There have been a lot of great movies filmed in Illinois. It is one of the perks of living here as opposed to say North Dakota. They get Fargo and that's about it. Illinois on the other hand has classics like Sixteen Candles, Blues Brothers, The Breakfast Club, and Home Alone. One of the best has to be Ferris Bueller's Day Off. I saw this movie for the first time on a VHS that was rented from Blockbuster. I think I watched it 5 times over the weekend. It was the first movie I ever saw that broke the fourth wall.