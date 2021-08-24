Falls district parents at odds over mandatory mask option
Masks will remain optional at this time for School District of Menomonee Falls students returning to school, and many parents want to keep it that way. Several parents protested outside the Menomonee Falls Village Hall prior to the start of the Aug. 23 School Board meeting. Approximately 14 speakers spoke during the citizen comment portion of the meeting, with the majority opposing making masks mandatory. While there was an item on the board agenda for “COVID-19 Response and Back-to-School Mitigation Planning,” the agenda did not list an item for the board to vote on a mask requirement.discoverhometown.com
