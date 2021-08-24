Five core exercises you can do with your foam roller
Your foam roller is an important tool for your recovery but it can also be used for rolling out post-run tissue and activating your muscles. Did you know that using a foam roller for strength workouts can help you build core strength? The foam roller creates an unstable environment requiring your body to use additional core stabilizer muscles to keep balanced during exercises. The more muscles you use, the more calories you burn.runningmagazine.ca
Comments / 0