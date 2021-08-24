Five core exercises you can do with your foam roller

Fact: As we continue to age into our 40s and 50s, our bodies begin to undergo radical changes. For starters, our sex hormones, such as testosterone and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), begin to drop. At the same time, we lose muscle mass, power, balance, and flexibility. So no matter what your goals or fitness level may be, if you're over the age of 50, you need to prioritize strength training at least 2-3 times per week because it's the closing thing we have to a fountain of youth. It's a scientific truth that building and maintaining our lean muscle keeps our metabolism revved high, helps us age well, and ensures us that we maintain a great quality of life.