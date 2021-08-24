Cancel
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Up From Previous Week To Top Monday Ratings; ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Dips But Wins Viewers

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwUqe_0bbklAF600

ABC and NBC ruled Monday evening with two-hour episodes of Bachelor In Paradise and American Ninja Warrior , respectively. Bachelor In Paradise ticked up from its season premiere in the previous week to earn a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.22 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Monday’s episode surpassed previous installment by one  tenth in demo rating and 4.97% in viewership. Bachelor in Paradise was the highest-rated program of the evening.

American Ninja Warrior on NBC, dropped from last Monday’s episode by one tenth in the demo rating and dipped slightly by 1.8% in viewers. American Ninja Warrior (0.4, 3.27M) came out on top despite its drop and earned the most-watched spot on Monday.

CBS’ Monday programming consisted of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon and NCIS: Los Angeles reruns. The Neighborhood (0.3, 2.68M) was the network’s winner for Monday.

Fox’s Monday started with a new Hell’s Kitchen (0.6, 2.44), and grew quiet with HouseBroken and Duncanville . Of the animated series, which tied in ratings, HouseBroken took in more viewers.

Following Bachelor In Paradise, ABC introduced The Ultimate Surfer . The surfboard competition series, produced by Pilgrim Media Group, premiered to a 0.3 demo rating and 1.49M viewers. The reality program was up against NBC’s The Wall (0.4, 2.70M) NCIS: Los Angeles (0.2,1.97M) on CBS.

Deadline

Deadline

