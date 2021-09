The Space Force command that will train its troops was established in Colorado Springs Monday, the last of three planned major commands for the new service branch. With an acronym worthy of science fiction, Space Readiness and Training Command – STARCOM – will run everything from basic courses for troops fresh from basic training to graduate level education for senior officers keeping up on the latest tactics and threats in orbit. The command is provisionally housed at Peterson Space Force Base with a formal basing decision planned later.