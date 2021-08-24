Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN Drunk Driver’s Police Chase Ends With Off-Road on Train Tracks [WATCH]

By Adam
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Minnesota driver's drunken spree led police off-road and even included a dangerous stretch on train tracks. A video out of Winona County shows a wild police chase with a dangerous, drunk driver. Posted to the MN Safety Youtube channel August 22, 2021 the incident originally occurred March 23 according to the video's text details. The eight and a half minute-long video begins with dashboard camera footage from a Winona State Trooper following a red pickup truck at night. According to the video, the driver of the pickup had previously been stopped in a lane of traffic on the freeway. The deputy had made contact with the driver who said he was "ok." A short time later, however, the deputy observed the same driver travelling at over 100mph. The video begins as the deputy is now following the driver, who can be seen taking a right turn and appearing to pull over.

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Winona County, MN
Traffic
Winona County, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driver#Off Road#Police#Train Tracks#Accident#The Mn Safety Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Two Motorcyclists Hurt In Crashes In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting two motorcyclists were hurt in separate crashes in southeast Minnesota. The first happened around 4:00 pm Sunday in rural Houston County. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Richard Bubbers of La Crescent was driving on Highway 26 in Brownsville Township when he collided with a deer. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Teenager Hurt In Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting alcohol was involved in a traffic crash late Friday night that injured a southern Minnesota teenager. The crash happened around 11:30 pm near Owatonna. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Antonio Ortiz of Medford “was...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Bicyclist Run Over, Killed In Central Minnesota

Little Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a bizarre and deadly traffic-related incident involving a bicyclist. It happened early Saturday in central Minnesota near Little Falls. The State Patrol says a vehicle was “traveling eastbound Highway 27 when it struck the bicyclist laying in...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Traffic Wrecks on Wednesday Kill Three, Injure Six

St Paul (KROC AM News) - It was a deadly day on Minnesota roads Wednesday as traffic wrecks killed at least three people and injured several others. A motorcyclist was killed while driving in a Twin Cities area highway construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was driving on I-94 in Maple Grove around 4:00 am when he crashed. The State Patrol says “The rider entered the construction zone, drifted left off the roadway and rolled several times, coming to a rest in the left ditch.” The man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. He was identified as 67-year-old Norlyn Nelson of Becker, Minnesota.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured earlier this week in a motorcycle crash near Spring Valley. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says 25-year-old Casey Swanton was driving a motorcycle on a rural highway when he crashed Monday night. The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m.
Albert Lea, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving an all-terrain utility vehicle northwest of Albert Lea. The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident was reported Saturday afternoon at a rural property near Freeborn Lake about 5 miles northeast of Wells and 10 miles from Albert Lea. A news release says 30-year-old Derek Lindely of Mankato was driving the UTV when he lost control when he entered a rural road running the property and the all-terrain vehicle rolled in the ditch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy