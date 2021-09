Many of the world’s most popular operas are rife with misogyny and gendered violence — and things aren’t much better for women behind the scenes. Opera production has long been dominated by male directors and designers, with the role of costume designer one of few exceptions. Yet there has been little empirical data that tracks the precise degree to which women are under-represented in opera. Most data is either anecdotal or, more often, compiled by arts journalists in response to male-heavy season announcements. In our new study, we addressed this knowledge gap by investigating women’s representation at one of the world’s leading opera...