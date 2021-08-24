Looking ahead on the pitch: Robeson County soccer preview

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Luis Izeta dribbles during a game last season against Pinecrest. Izeta is the reigning Robeson County Player of the Year after a 21-goal season.

One week into the high school boys soccer season, Robeson County’s teams have plenty of optimism about the upcoming season.

Here is a preview for each of the four Robeson County programs:

Lumberton Pirates

After narrowly missing the state playoffs last season (8-4-2 overall and in conference play, 1-1 entering play Tuesday), Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons feels like he’s got “a lot of good pieces” this season.

“We’re excited about what we’ve got returning,” Simmons said. “I think right now it’s just a case of meshing that together and sorting it out and finding the right chemistry.”

Junior Luis Izeta (21 goals, four assists last season) returns for the Pirates as reigning Robeson County Player of the Year; he’s been battling a nagging toe injury early this season.

“He’s a legitimate goal scorer,” Simmons said. “So we need to get him healthy and we need him to score goals for us.”

Sophomore Angel Robles (eight goals, six assists last season) and junior Jair Santos will also be key players offensively, while senior transfer Hoslerson Joseph scored 38 goals last season as part of a state championship team in Virginia.

“(Joseph is) a striker; if we can get him on the field and get Luis healthy, and pair those two guys together, that’s going to be a 1-2 punch for sure,” Simmons said.

Seniors Julian McGarahan and Ashton Sumpter lead the Pirates’ back line, with senior Jon Carrera and junior Alexis Lopez at midfield. Junior goalkeeper Ben Hunt “has the physical tools to be a good goalkeeper,” Simmons said.

The Pirates hope to contend for the title in the new United 8 Conference, a league that could be wide open this season.

“I think we’re one of the favorites in this new league, along with Jack Britt, Cape Fear and Gray’s Creek, I see those being strong teams,” Simmons said.

Purnell Swett Rams

Purnell Swett had a younger team last season, and experienced some growing pains through a 1-12-1 campaign. Now the Rams (1-0 entering play Tuesday) hope that experience gained can make them more competitive this fall.

“It was valuable (experience),” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “Even though it was conference games, they went through some growing pains. To get through the season with all the distractions here and there, it was just a growing experience, and I hope they came out better for it.”

Showing improvement in results will come down to team chemistry and finishing better around the net, Strickland said.

“I’m hoping we gel better this season, and play as a team, because that’s the only way we’re going to get better and have victories is if we all work together as one to get the job done,” Strickland said. “Being able to score more goals, and being able to finish (will result in improvement). I thought we were competitive, we just couldn’t finish putting the ball in the back of the net. From the first game (of this season, a 5-4 win over Scotland), I’m hoping that will continue.”

Senior leaders on the team include defender Nehemiah Maynor, midfielder Jalen Hunt, midfielder/defender Zachary Hunt and striker Cale Harris; sophomore midfielder/striker Kevin Locklear should also be an impactful player.

“I think with those young men stepping up, hopefully we can have a good season,” Strickland said. “They have a lot of experience now, and it’s just their leadership, hopefully that carries over from practices to games.”

Red Springs Red Devils

The goal for the Red Springs team this season is simple: for the Red Devils to qualify for the state playoffs.

“I’ve told them, for the last few years we haven’t been to the playoffs, and it’s been discouraging a lot of players,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “I told them last year if it was a normal season we would have made it. But I told them that’s our No. 1 goal this year, and honestly we want to host a playoff game. That’s my personal goal.”

The Red Devils (4-1-1 overall, 2-1 in conference last season) had several seniors graduate from last season, but return much of the core of the team as they move into the new Southeastern Athletic Conference for this season.

“We’ve got a good coaching staff; we have a lot of good leaders coming back, and I think we’re going to be right in a position we need to be,” Judd said. “(The new conference has) got me excited because I’m glad to see some new teams and see what we do against different people, and hopefully it prepares us for the playoffs by seeing new teams now.”

Senior midfielder/forwards Javier Villagomez (seven goals last season), Olvin Diaz (two goals, nine assists) and junior Antonio Bello will lead the way.

“(They bring) leadership; being vocal and working with the younger kids, that’s another good thing that they do, and they’re really good players,” Judd said.

The Red Devils open next Wednesday at South Columbus.

St. Pauls Bulldogs

After a conference title, expectations sometimes go up — but after many of last season’s key players graduated, St. Pauls feels little pressure entering the fall after last season’s championship.

“This year is actually a blessing, an opportunity for us to not have those pressures,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “Even though we have some seniors and some youth, it allows us to be able to play with freedom, and that’s really been a breath of fresh air for us this season so far.”

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (1-0 this season; 7-2-1 overall, 5-1 in conference last season) will be an opponent teams circle on their schedules, coming off the title — something Martin and his team embrace.

“If people want to raise their games up against us, that’s what we want; I think every team wants everybody’s absolute best,” Martin said. “If us winning has encouraged other teams to bring that, that only makes us stronger.”

The Bulldogs have a known commodity returning in senior Anthony Sosa (10 goals last season). But Martin also expects breakout performances from midfielders Eric Aguilar, Christian Luna, both sophomores, and Jason Zamora, a senior, and sophomore striker/forward Juan Fernandez.

“These are all people the eyes won’t be on, the eyes aren’t looking for. But they are players that they should be,” Martin said. “To be dangerous you have to have multiple ways to get at a team, and we’ve been working hard to be able to get other players opportunities to score, because (Sosa’s) not going to be able to carry it on his back.”