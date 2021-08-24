ProCare Hospice of Nevada To Open Southern Nevada’s Newest Hospice Inpatient Unit (IPU)
LAS VEGAS – ProCare Hospice of Nevada and CareOusel Pediatrics are proud to announce the opening of Southern Nevada’s newest hospice inpatient unit (IPU). The 14-bed facility will begin accepting adult patients in September and incorporate pediatric hospice patients before year’s end. At that time, the ProCare Hospice IPU will be Nevada’s only hospice IPU staffed with pediatric hospice and palliative care expert providers.www.nevadabusiness.com
