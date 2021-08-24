Local News In Brief: 18 students get $31K in scholarships
Eighteen local high school students and graduates have received $31,000 total in scholarships thanks to Mae Ward. Ward, a school teacher in Boyd County for 43 years, established her trust for students who are graduating or who have graduated from Boyd County high schools. Her goal was to provide financial resources to eligible young men and women so that they would have resources to pursue a college degree, according to a news release.www.dailyindependent.com
