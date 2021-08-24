Sail Away Coffee Announces New Sail Away Club: Hard Seltzer + Cold Brew Infusion
Sail Away Coffee Co. is taking cold brew coffee to the next level with the launch of Sail Away Club, the world’s first hard seltzer + cold brew infusion. Sail Away Club is available online in four refreshing flavors, including: Ocean Berry, Piña Colada, Mimosa, and The Original. Each 12oz can boasts as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee, while containing zero sugar and only 100 calories.www.bevnet.com
