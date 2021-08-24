Cancel
Sail Away Coffee Announces New Sail Away Club: Hard Seltzer + Cold Brew Infusion

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSail Away Coffee Co. is taking cold brew coffee to the next level with the launch of Sail Away Club, the world’s first hard seltzer + cold brew infusion. Sail Away Club is available online in four refreshing flavors, including: Ocean Berry, Piña Colada, Mimosa, and The Original. Each 12oz can boasts as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee, while containing zero sugar and only 100 calories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Coffee#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Sail Away Coffee Co#Sail Away Club#The Super Deluxe Package#The Nyc Long Island
