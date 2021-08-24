Cancel
Capital Group Has Filed for Six Active ETFs with the SEC

By Karrie Gordon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press conference today, Capital Group, a mutual fund and portfolio management company, announced its entrance into the world of ETFs with six offerings that will be going live in the spring of 2022. Capital Group has filed with the SEC for six fully transparent ETFs that are set...

