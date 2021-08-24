Capital Group Has Filed for Six Active ETFs with the SEC

Renowned investor Mark Mobius has predicted that global currency devaluation is on the horizon, and is advising that investors put 10% of their portfolios into gold. Often hailed as the “pied piper of emerging markets,” Mobius has made a name for himself as an industry expert. Mobius has been a long-term fan of the yellow metal, and sees new urgency in allocating investment to gold given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Bloomberg he said, “currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply that has been printed… It is going to be very, very good to have physical gold that you can access immediately without the danger of the government confiscating all the gold.”