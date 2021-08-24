Noodles & Co. makes plans to open in Las Cruces and El Paso next fall

Months after placing New Mexico on its shortlist of states for possible restaurants, Noodles & Co. announced plans to come to the Land of Enchantment next year. The Colorado-based fast-casual restaurant will open four area locations between Las Cruces and El Paso, Texas starting next fall. Noodles & Co. inked a franchising deal with Las Cruces businessman Carlos Hill, the owner of Tsunami Enterprises LLC. According to New Mexico Secretary of State filings, Tsunami Enterprises was formed this past January as a restaurant franchisee.