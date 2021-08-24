Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Noodles & Co. makes plans to open in Las Cruces and El Paso next fall

By Ron Davis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after placing New Mexico on its shortlist of states for possible restaurants, Noodles & Co. announced plans to come to the Land of Enchantment next year. The Colorado-based fast-casual restaurant will open four area locations between Las Cruces and El Paso, Texas starting next fall. Noodles & Co. inked a franchising deal with Las Cruces businessman Carlos Hill, the owner of Tsunami Enterprises LLC. According to New Mexico Secretary of State filings, Tsunami Enterprises was formed this past January as a restaurant franchisee.

Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

