U.S. Politics

Biden on House pushing through budget, developments in Afghanistan

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda as the House moves forward with a $3.5 trillion budget and $1 trillion infrastructure plan. He also provides an update on developments in Afghanistan.

