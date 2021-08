On Aug. 25, 2001, the music world found out the shattering news that Aaliyah, one of the brightest still-rising stars of the past decade of popular music, had died in a plane crash in the Bahamas. The public grief following the news sent her then-recently released self-titled third album -- soon to be acclaimed as her masterpiece, and one of the century's most essential R&B releases -- to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. In the 20 years since, Aaliyah has remained at the top of mind for further generations of music fans, critics and artists, as one of the most beloved artists of her generation.