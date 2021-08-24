Cancel
Real Estate

Lona Sue Todd, Taylor Properties

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Lona has lived on the beautiful Eastern Shore of Maryland her entire life. Her local knowledge and connections make her an expert in the area. She has a reputation for putting her client’s needs first which she believes is at the heart of her success. Providing customer service with honesty and integrity is important to her. Lona also understands that buying and selling a home is more than just a transaction: it is a life changing experience.

