Lona Sue Todd, Taylor Properties
EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Lona has lived on the beautiful Eastern Shore of Maryland her entire life. Her local knowledge and connections make her an expert in the area. She has a reputation for putting her client’s needs first which she believes is at the heart of her success. Providing customer service with honesty and integrity is important to her. Lona also understands that buying and selling a home is more than just a transaction: it is a life changing experience.whatsupmag.com
Comments / 0