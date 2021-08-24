Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mosque bomber now identifies as a woman, says right-wing blogs fueled 'inner conflict' leading up to attack

By Andy Mannix, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The militia leader who's facing life in prison for masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque now identifies as a woman, according to court documents. Emily Claire Hari — previously known as Michael Hari — is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Hari, 50, says a combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her "inner conflict" during the time that she was convicted of bombing Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Gender Dysphoria#Islam#Hate Crime#Isis#Isis#Anti Christian#Anti American#Anabaptist#White Nationalist#Skinhead#World Net Daily#Jihad Watch#Anti Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Cuba
Country
Thailand
Related
Worldpersecution.org

Christian Woman in Pakistan Accused of Blasphemy for Simply Receiving a Text

Family Forced into Hiding Due to Threats from Extremists. 08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian woman in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s notorious blasphemy laws after she received a text message on WhatsApp. Following the arrest, the Christian woman’s family fled into hiding due to death threats from religious extremists.
Religionpersecution.org

14-Year-Old Christian Girl in Pakistan Abducted and Forcefully Converted

On July 28, Gulzar Masih went to pick up his 14-year-old daughter, Chashman, from school in Faisalabad. When Masih discovered is daughter was missing, he immediately reported the disappearance to local police. Days later, Masih received a video along with several documents claiming Chashman had run away and converted to...
Worldpersecution.org

Christian Woman Left in a State of Shock Following Assault in India

08/07/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a Christian family in India’s Punjab state was brutally attacked by a Sikhs in late-June. As a result of the attack, a 24-year-old Christian woman has remained in a state of shock for more than a month. On June...
Religionpersecution.org

Christians in India Brutally Beaten for Refusing to Denounce Jesus

08/23/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On August 15, 2021, eleven Christians were brutally attacked by anti-Christian activists in Adnadhi village, the Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh. During the incident, a mob of nearly 250 people, led by the village Mukya (chief), physically assaulted the Christians for refusing to denounce Jesus. Of the eleven attacked, four sustained serious internal injuries and are being treating at a local hospital.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
AfghanistanNewsweek

The 'Insecure' German Terrorist Who Loaned Mohammed Atta His Computer

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. German citizen Said Bahaji purchased an airline ticket on August 20, to leave Hamburg for Karachi, Pakistan via Istanbul on September 3rd. Bahaji, a roommate of Mohammed Atta in Hamburg, provided support for the 9/11 hijackers while they were in the United States. He left Germany just days before 9/11 and was a sought-after fugitive until his death near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border was reported in 2013.
U.S. Politicspersecution.org

US Officials Condemn Vietnamese Raid on Christian Churches

08/05/2021 Vietnam (International Christian Concern) – International human rights activists and government officials in the U.S. have condemned a coordinated raid conducted by Vietnamese officials on two Vietnamese churches in the Dal Lak Province of Vietnam’s Central Highlands. Nearly two dozen ethnic minority Christians were detained in the raids, most or all belonging to the persecuted Montagnard ethnic group.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Eastern Jerusalem Jews Discover their Dentist Was the Arab Who Attacked Them

A Jewish family from the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem who were violently attacked by the brother of their Arab neighbor made an appointment at their local Maccabi HMO dental clinic and discovered the dentist they were assigned was their attacking neighbor, Channel 20 reported Wednesday (קבעו תור וגילו כי הרופא הערבי הוא התוקף נגדו הגישו תלונה).
Bloomington, MNPosted by
KROC News

Bloomington Mosque Bomber Declares Transgender Status

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari. Hari was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges in the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017. According to court documents, Hari says gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her “inner conflict” when she was convicted in the bombing.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

MULTAN, Pakistan — A powerful roadside bomb exploded among a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding over 50 people, local police said. Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Military Says One Bomber, Not Two, Carried Out Attack Outside Kabul Airport

A single suicide bomber, not two as previously believed, carried out the attack that killed more than 100 people, including U.S. service members, outside Kabul’s airport on Thursday, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday. “It’s not any surprise that the confusion of very dynamic events like this can cause information...
WorldBirmingham Star

Only one suicide bomber in Kabul attack

Washington [US] August 27 (ANI): A senior Pentagon official on Friday informed that there was only one suicide bomber near Kabul airport and the reports about the second explosion have not been confirmed. The initial reports about a second suicide explosion at the Baron hotel near Kabul airport have not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy