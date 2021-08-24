Mosque bomber now identifies as a woman, says right-wing blogs fueled 'inner conflict' leading up to attack
MINNEAPOLIS — The militia leader who's facing life in prison for masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque now identifies as a woman, according to court documents. Emily Claire Hari — previously known as Michael Hari — is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Hari, 50, says a combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her "inner conflict" during the time that she was convicted of bombing Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.www.mdjonline.com
