Mosque bomber now identifies as a woman, says right-wing blogs fueled 'inner conflict' leading up to attack

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. German citizen Said Bahaji purchased an airline ticket on August 20, to leave Hamburg for Karachi, Pakistan via Istanbul on September 3rd. Bahaji, a roommate of Mohammed Atta in Hamburg, provided support for the 9/11 hijackers while they were in the United States. He left Germany just days before 9/11 and was a sought-after fugitive until his death near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border was reported in 2013.