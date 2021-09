As the coronavirus pandemic continues, doctors across the United States have reported seeing a worrisome rise in the number of pregnant people hospitalized with severe cases of Covid-19. While data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among those who are pregnant has not yet returned to peak pandemic levels, health experts have warned low vaccination rates among pregnant people and the surging Delta variant could cause hospitalizations to continue to climb.