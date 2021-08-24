Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Alumni Spotlight: Desalyn Johnson '19

uah.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesalyn Johnson (B.S. Biological Sciences, Spring 2019) has been awarded the 2021 Sara Crews Finley, M.D. Endowed Leadership Scholarship. “I am extremely humbled to be chosen for this award,” Johnson says. “I am grateful to my parents for their love and support, to the culture from which I come and my Lord who has guided me throughout my entire life. I would not have been able to receive this scholarship without this support, love and kindness.

www.uah.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Medical School#B S Biological Sciences#Finley Scholars#The School Of Medicine#Lsamp#Louis Stokes Alliance#M Power#Spanish#Equal Access Birmingham#Uab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
POTUSNBC News

Biden to address end of Afghan war amid criticism over chaotic U.S. exit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was slated to make his first remarks since the end of the U.S. operations in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon as the White House looked to counter criticism over the chaos surrounding the American withdrawal and refocus attention on his domestic agenda. The last U.S. flight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy