Alumni Spotlight: Desalyn Johnson '19
Desalyn Johnson (B.S. Biological Sciences, Spring 2019) has been awarded the 2021 Sara Crews Finley, M.D. Endowed Leadership Scholarship. "I am extremely humbled to be chosen for this award," Johnson says. "I am grateful to my parents for their love and support, to the culture from which I come and my Lord who has guided me throughout my entire life. I would not have been able to receive this scholarship without this support, love and kindness.
