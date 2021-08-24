Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Theater Review: Much Ado About Nothing

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GhostLight Theatre in Benton Harbor staged “Much Ado About Nothing” out of doors at an old community landmark last week. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review. Shakespeare’s comedy about two pairs of quarreling lovers is brought to life at Eden Springs Park, in the ruins of a beer garden on the grounds of the House of David in Benton Harbor. The show was presented in the early evening, late summer hours with available light with an all-female cast, and used imaginative staging with sparkling performances.

