Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Star Proves Fight Night ‘Was Rigged’

Wrestling-edge.com
 6 days ago

The UFC Vegas 34 main event saw Kelvin Gastelum facing off against Jared Cannonier this past weekend. The fight turned out to be a very controversial one and it remains one of the most highly discussed topics in the MMA world right now. It saw Jared Cannonier defeating Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Jared Cannonier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Night#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs GASTELUM will take place Saturday, August 21 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims airing on ESPN2 beginning at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET and the main card airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET.
UFCufc.com

Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

Key Stats: 3.7 strikes landed per minute, 8:47 average fight time, 54% takedown defense. What It Means: Cannonier is at his most comfortable and dangerous when he is walking down his opponent. He doesn’t mind taking some damage as he enters the pocket, and he is patient in looking for his power shots. His kicks come quickly, and he relies on them to get into range, especially low leg kicks. Once he starts chopping at his opponent’s base, he really lets go of his heavy hands, and he’s able to generate power both with looping and technical punches. In the clinch, Cannonier shows great strength, especially against the fence.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum predictions, odds, picks: Best bets on the fight card from MMA expert

Middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum top the card at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Cannonier will appear in the Octagon for the first time since last October, when he lost to Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision. Gastelum is also coming off a loss to Whittaker, losing by unanimous decision in April.
ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

FC returns to UFC APEX with a critical matchup in the stacked middleweight division, as No. 3 ranked contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 9 Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event, relentless grapplers lock horns as Clay Guida meets Mark O. Madsen. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs GASTELUM will take...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?

It has been noted that due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX, WWE SmackDown will be moving to Fox Sports 1 on October 15 and 29. The FOX schedule lists the American League Championship Series for October 15 and game 3 of the World Series will air on FOX on the 29th. There is an ALCS game in between the 15th and 29th but that will air on FS1.
USA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Mom Drops Floyd Mayweather Bombshell

Tyron Woodley is set to face YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul on Sunday and the former’s mother has asked for legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather to come to Tyron’s fight against Jake Paul. It seems Mayweather will try to come but maybe busy according to Tyron’s camp. Manny Pacquiao ‘Embarrassing’ PPV Buys Leak.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley told the MMA Hour about what Floyd Mayweather told him after his loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather believes Woodley won the fight, “Floyd just said, you know, um, Floyd don’t like when I talk about a lot of technique and stuff that we work on. He’s really secretive with that. But it was some things that I did really well that he said I should have did more of. He did say just a little bit more output. He did feel like I won the fight. He said, ‘You know, I told you that he (Jake Paul) was going to be kind of scared of you. You’ve been there before’. He said, ‘He ain’t been hit with no sh** yet. We’re gonna see how he responds’. He said, ‘You’ve been hit with four-ounce gloves, and you can take it. Let’s see how he deals with that’.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
Wrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Leaks Tyron Woodley ‘Rigging’ Fight

Colby Covington is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and does not like Dustin Poirier, as many fans are well aware of the fact. Colby Covington was also spotted with Donald Trump’s wife recently. Colby Covington recently spoke to Helen Yee Sports, Colby Covington shared his thoughts on the Jake...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Missed Smackdown For Bad Reason

‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar made his triumphant re-debut back into the world of sports entertainment when he surprised the WWE universe by coming back at WWE SummerSlam last weekend. However, fans were equally surprised to see that Lesnar was not on WWE SmackDown this week, although he was mentioned several times by name. Brock Lesnar’s huge new WWE contract recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Sean O’Malley Sad Health News Revealed

Sean O’Malley has become a huge fan favorite as some like to compare him to Conor McGregor. The two do share some similarities, but Sean has gained a unique persona all his own. With this, many fans do look to him as a symbol of what they enjoy about UFC. Sadly, Sean O’Malley may be letting down his fans as we have some news about his health….Jake Paul Drug Test With Tyron Woodley Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Batista ‘Real’ Backstage Fight At SummerSlam Leaks

Batista’s final run in WWE before his retirement was against Triple H that culminated at Wrestlemania 35 a couple of years ago. One of the most popular lines during that feud saw Batista telling Triple H to give him what he wanted over and over again. Batista was also supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year but due to timing issues and scheduling conflicts, it did not end up happening. WWE also paid huge money for the return of Batista.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Struggles’ To Walk In New Video

Not many things seem to stand in the way of Conor McGregor. Just when we thought the man was down and out, he has started to make his was back in a huge way. Many who have dealt with the same injury that Conor has dealt with have taken months upon months to recover or at minimum, start the healing process. Conor McGrgeor is breaking records with how quickly we are seeing him step back into the limelight without a cast of doubt….Colby Covington Leaks Tyron Woodley ‘Rigging’ Fight.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley ‘Embarrasses’ Jake Paul Dad In Video

Jake Paul’s Dad Greg Paul jumped onstage and appeared to try and go at Tyron Woodley after Jake failed trying to steal his hat. When Tyron got up in Greg’s face, he appeared to back down in a cowardly way. Gotcha Balls?. The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy