T1 secured their spot at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship following a 3-1 victory against Gen.G in the LCK Summer playoffs today. It was a dominant performance from the T1 team. Despite losing the first game in the series to Gen.G, they bounced back quickly to secure three victories in a row. The win means T1 will face DWG KIA in the LCK finals next weekend and marks T1’s first appearance in an LCK final since Spring 2020. In the matchup, they beat Gen.G 3-0 to represent the LCK at the 2020 Mid-Season invitational, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.