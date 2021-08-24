Stampede Radio: Carson Wentz’s return, pass rush, and offensive outlook

On this episode of Stampede Radio, the guys talk about the latest injury updates, including the critical return of Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson, and Ryan Kelly. They look at standout players from the Colts second preseason game and discuss what to expect in terms of a pass rush from the Colts young edge players. Finally, they talk about the offense’s outlook in upcoming season, and what we should expect now that it seems as though Wentz may be at the helm from the jump.