Jared Dudley joining Jason Kidd's coaching staff with Dallas Mavericks

By ANDREW LOPEZ via ESPN
 6 days ago

Jared Dudley's NBA career is coming to a close as he's joining the Dallas Mavericks' coaching staff, the 14-year veteran said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. In a pair of tweets, Dudley thanked the Los Angeles Lakers organization -- naming LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jeanie Buss specifically -- for helping him win a title late in his career before announcing he was taking a position with the Mavericks. He also thanked a number of current and former NBA players.

