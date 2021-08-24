Jared Dudley joining Jason Kidd's coaching staff with Dallas Mavericks

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.