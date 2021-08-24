Jared Dudley joining Jason Kidd's coaching staff with Dallas Mavericks
Jared Dudley's NBA career is coming to a close as he's joining the Dallas Mavericks' coaching staff, the 14-year veteran said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. In a pair of tweets, Dudley thanked the Los Angeles Lakers organization -- naming LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jeanie Buss specifically -- for helping him win a title late in his career before announcing he was taking a position with the Mavericks. He also thanked a number of current and former NBA players.abcnews.go.com
Comments / 0