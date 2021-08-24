Cancel
Theater & Dance

Playing ‘Day’ at Night

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile PCPA Theaterfest’s first show of the summer was a self-referential original revue celebrating a return to live performance at the Solvang Festival Theater, the season closer is tried-and-true. Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is a two-character musical that finds the legendary singer Billie Holiday performing in a seedy South Philadelphia bar in 1959 just four months before her death at 44. Accompanied by her pianist, Lady Day — who was a pioneer in manipulating phrasing and tempo and improvisational techniques — shares more than a dozen songs interspersed with salty, sometimes bitter, and often humorous stories from her life.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Vaughan
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Billie Holiday
Person
Audra Mcdonald
