Playing ‘Day’ at Night
While PCPA Theaterfest’s first show of the summer was a self-referential original revue celebrating a return to live performance at the Solvang Festival Theater, the season closer is tried-and-true. Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is a two-character musical that finds the legendary singer Billie Holiday performing in a seedy South Philadelphia bar in 1959 just four months before her death at 44. Accompanied by her pianist, Lady Day — who was a pioneer in manipulating phrasing and tempo and improvisational techniques — shares more than a dozen songs interspersed with salty, sometimes bitter, and often humorous stories from her life.www.montecitojournal.net
Comments / 0