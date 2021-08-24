Playing ‘Day’ at Night

The ‘Maggie May’ singer’s ex-wife posted a sweet family photo of her with the kids, after not seeing each other for over a year. Reunited, and it feels so good! Rachel Hunter, 51, posted a selfie of herself with her two kids Renee, 29, and Liam, 26, on Instagram on Tuesday August 31. The model wrote that she hadn’t seen her son or daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Rod Stewart, 76, in over 18 months. The whole family looked incredibly happy to be able to spend time together and bond!