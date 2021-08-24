Pitches with a Purpose
In the online realm, the MAW fellows hit the ball out of the park in this year’s Fast Pitch Awards, the academy’s second-year Shark Tank-style competition for the fellows to propose innovative ideas for products, services, or performances related to new approaches to classical music. Nearly all the eight hopefuls who made it onto the live Zoom webinar final on Monday night had serious causes in mind beyond their own musical growth, or, as one of the judges remarked halfway through, “Projects that seek to solve a problem.” Issues addressed included taking an operatic approach to better understand whales and their sounds, integrating Korean folk music into classical, and using music to combat bone marrow cancer.www.montecitojournal.net
