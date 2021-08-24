Pitches with a Purpose

During the month of September each year, BMI proudly honors Classical Music Month by recognizing the rich history and bright future of classical music. Over the decades, so many of our talented composers have made an indelible mark on the legacy of the genre, such as Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, John Luther Adams, John Adams and Kevin Puts, who have all won the coveted Pulitzer Prize in music. We also represent many composers who are members of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, including among others, Aaron Jay Kernis, William Bolcom, and Joan Tower, as well as GRAMMY winners Christopher Rouse, Michael Daugherty, and Osvaldo Golijov, to name a few. In addition, the BMI family includes many emerging composers who are recognized each year by both BMI and the BMI Foundation through the BMI Student Composer Awards, which recognize extraordinary talent, potential, and musical compositional ability.