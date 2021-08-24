Cancel
Education

Summing up a MAW Summer

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Despite the pandemic, the Music Academy of the West managed to complete what seemed a remarkably ambitious, largely in-person season that brought together 100 fellows – the vast majority of the virtual-only “student” participants from last year – a full complement of faculty members, and an audience eager to once again enjoy classical music from superior artists. Indeed, the academy even added to the live performances as allowed and produced what was surely one of the more inspiring seasons in its history.

