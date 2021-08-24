Summing up a MAW Summer

Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale came together in 2011 as the acoustic duo Milk Carton Kids after the singer-songwriter-guitarists, who both lived in the Los Angeles neighborhood known as Eagle Rock, had stagnated in their solo careers. Back then, nobody could possibly have predicted just how much the synergy of the pairing would exceed the sum of the parts. But the duo emerged with a sound that managed to blend the great folk eras of the past with contemporary elements, blessed not in the least with duo singing and harmonies that are almost haunting for their closeness, perhaps more so than any other unrelated artists.