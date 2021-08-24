Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Conan O'Brien's tweet prompts FDA to discourage #MilkCrateChallenge

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- The latest internet "challenge" involves milk crates and serious pain. In "The Milk Crate Challenge," started recently on TikTok, someone gathers a bunch of milk crates and stacks them as high as they can, then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates faltering underneath them.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Cnn#Tiktok#The Milk Crate Challenge#Covid#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

You Probs Shouldn't Do the #MilkCrateChallenge, and Here's Why

Every few weeks, a challenge comes around that takes the internet by storm. No, we're not talking about mostly harmless TikTok trends like the #BussItChallenge (my knees are still pissed at me) or the super sexy Silhouette Challenge. No, friends. We're talkin' a viral moment in the same vein as the Tide Pod challenge *gasps*.
Agricultureshinemycrown.com

The #MilkCrateChallenge: Pure Hilarity or Total Insanity?

The Milk Crate Challenge has gone viral this month. And while potentially dangerous, the masses are scrambling to upload their very own versions of the challenge to social media. Some of the challenges include folks attempting to run up and down the stacked milk crates without falling and injuring themselves.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Georgia cop, 57, who posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took an anti-parasitic drug meant for horses as a COVID-19 'cure', dies of the virus

A Georgia police officer who frequently posted messages against the COVID-19 vaccines has died of coronavirus. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's office, died after a short battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Before his death, Manning had posted that he was not vaccinated against the virus, celebrating...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Rand Paul Getting His COVID-19 Vaccine?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The picture shows Paul receiving a hepatitis A booster shot. In May, the senator said he did not have plans at the time to get a COVID-19 vaccine because he’d previously contracted the virus.
Posted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
Washington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
Medical & Biotechmystar106.com

Why The Heck Is The Pfizer Vaccine Now Called ‘Comirnaty’?

In case you missed it, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name – ‘Comirnaty’. So where on earth did they come up with that name? It’s the work of Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in “the development of brands and identities”.
cbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When will the Moderna vaccine get FDA approval?

Now that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many want to know: When will the Moderna vaccine receive the same approval?. Moderna’s two-shot vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization only. The company announced in June it started a...
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
Boston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
PharmaceuticalsVox

What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

Nearly nine months after the first Americans received their shots, the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older on Monday. This could help increase the number of people willing to get vaccines and make it easier to compel those who are less willing — if health officials can cut through the mounting confusion around their efficacy, booster shots, and the threat of the delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy