A look at what drivers said following Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway…. Ryan Blaney – Winner: “It’s huge. Momentum is what everything is all about. Confidence is key and we came into this weekend very confident after last week with our heads held high. They’ll be a little bit higher this week, so I look forward to getting to Darlington. It’s a great way to end the regular season, but we’ve still got work to do. We’ve got 10 weeks of work to do and I’ll look forward to them.”