Just Like Home: Scotland Obsessed with its Coast

People will tell you that Scotland is divided into the highlands and the lowlands. Her capital city, Edinburgh, as well as the town I live in, are part of the lowlands, but when we think of Scotland, we’re apt to think of the highlands. We might conjure a swoosh of plaid or a glint of forgery steel. Perhaps we reanimate abandoned castles in our minds, imaging the lairds and bagpipe music that used to fill them. But while Scotland is known by her highlands and lowlands, I think a much more sensible organization divvies the land into coast and cow country.