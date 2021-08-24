WVC policy update removes philosophical vaccine exemption for staff

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College employees can't claim a philosophical exemption to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a policy update announced Monday by WVC President Jim Richardson.

Exemptions for medical and religious reasons still stand.

The policy change was needed to bring the WVC's previously announced vaccine rules into compliance with state mandates announced Aug. 18 by Gov. Jay Inslee. The vaccine rules apply to all higher education staff, faculty and contractors, including volunteers and coaches.

“There are limited exceptions under the law which employees may apply for, including legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs,” the governor’s office wrote in an announcement Wednesday. “Individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal.”

Richardson had announced on Aug. 12 that vaccinations would be required of all employees. At the time, he said, waivers were available for medical, religious and philosophical reasons.

WVC employees must be fully vaccinated prior to the first day of class on Sept. 27. Proof of the vaccination status is required through an online documentation tool. All students attending in-person classes also must be vaccinated, according to an announcement made Aug. 5.

WVC campuses in Wenatchee and Omak will reopen in September before the start of fall quarter. Masks are required for everyone on WVC campuses, per the state mandate.

Online resources will be available at wvc.edu/Online. For details on student and employee vaccine requirements and COVID-19 safety protocols go to wvc.edu/PublicHealth.