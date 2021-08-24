Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

WVC policy update removes philosophical vaccine exemption for staff

By Ian Dunn
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College employees can't claim a philosophical exemption to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a policy update announced Monday by WVC President Jim Richardson.

Exemptions for medical and religious reasons still stand.

The policy change was needed to bring the WVC's previously announced vaccine rules into compliance with state mandates announced Aug. 18 by Gov. Jay Inslee. The vaccine rules apply to all higher education staff, faculty and contractors, including volunteers and coaches.

“There are limited exceptions under the law which employees may apply for, including legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs,” the governor’s office wrote in an announcement Wednesday. “Individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal.”

Richardson had announced on Aug. 12 that vaccinations would be required of all employees. At the time, he said, waivers were available for medical, religious and philosophical reasons.

WVC employees must be fully vaccinated prior to the first day of class on Sept. 27. Proof of the vaccination status is required through an online documentation tool. All students attending in-person classes also must be vaccinated, according to an announcement made Aug. 5.

WVC campuses in Wenatchee and Omak will reopen in September before the start of fall quarter. Masks are required for everyone on WVC campuses, per the state mandate.

Online resources will be available at wvc.edu/Online. For details on student and employee vaccine requirements and COVID-19 safety protocols go to wvc.edu/PublicHealth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
129
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Health
Local
Washington Education
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Wenatchee, WA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Exemptions#Wenatchee Valley College#Wvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy