IAFC Releases Position Statement on COVID-19 Vaccination of Fire and EMS Personnel

 7 days ago

Throughout the response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and its ensuing illness COVID-19, fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel have consistently served on the front lines while caring for patients and responding to other calls for emergency service. These fire and EMS personnel place themselves in inherently dangerous positions while caring for patients in austere environments and responding to emergencies unrelated to whether a caller has COVID-19. These dangers, combined with unprecedented challenges in accessing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), have resulted in the deaths of 213 fire and EMS personnel[1] thus far and the quarantine of thousands more. Repeated studies have shown that fire and EMS personnel can be up to 15 times more likely than the public to contract COVID-19[2] and are one of the most vulnerable classes of healthcare providers in terms of workplace exposures to COVID-19[3].

