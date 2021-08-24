Six companies linked to Chinese billionaire found guilty of evading US aluminum tariffs
Six corporate entities tied to Chinese billionaire Liu Zhongtian were found guilty by a US federal jury of participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to defraud the US using a wire-and-customs fraud scheme to avoid paying customs duties and boost the value of China Zhongwang Holdings, Asia's largest manufacturer of aluminum extrusions, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.www.spglobal.com
