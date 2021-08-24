Six companies linked to Chinese billionaire found guilty of evading US aluminum tariffs

First-term Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., appears to have violated a federal transparency law by waiting to disclose an investment in a a technology firm with ties to China. According to the most recent periodic transaction record (PTR) published this week, Kelly exercised his stock option on an investment in Boom Technology Inc., on April 13 but did not report it for months on a PTR, in possible violation of the the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012.