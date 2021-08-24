Cancel
Take an audio journey to the remote island of Lundy with Radio 3’s Slow Radio

By Freya Parr
classical-music.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Radio 3’s Slow Radio programme is set to visit Lundy, a remote island off the coast of North Devon. The audio voyage will take in the sounds of Atlantic grey seals barking, skylarks in the small hours of the morning and the calls of seabirds, such as guillemots, razorbills, kittiwakes and puffins. This musical journey, produced by Amelia Parker for BBC Wales, will be punctuated by the Northern Irish lilt of Dean Woodfin-Jones, the island’s nature warden.

