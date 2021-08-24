Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

If you want to help the people of Southeastern Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, here is your chance. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is seeking volunteers to go into Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish, and other hard-hit areas to search for and rescue survivors and to provide other post-storm assistance. The group will stage at 8 a.m. Monday at 100 Southpark Road in Lafayette. Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of the Cajun Navy deploying to the hurricane zone. To sign up, go to crowdrelief.net.