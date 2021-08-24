Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.

talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugarcane#Covid#Fda Approval#Television#Covid#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Live Official Information for SE Louisiana Residents 24/7

With so many websites and social media sites, it can be overwhelming trying to keep up with Hurricane Ida and in her aftermath. Reporters in the New Orleans metro and surrounding areas have set up a way for Louisiana residents to get real-time information as it happens. Live parish by parish updates, all the information to keep you updated and informed.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Maryland Task Force 1 Stationed in Lafayette

As we wait to see what Hurricane Ida has in store for Louisiana, I stumbled upon a group of people who are in Lafayette and ready to help out in the recovery process. The Maryland Task Force 1 is stationed at the Beaulieu Community Center awaiting further instructions on where help is needed in Louisiana.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Cajun Navy Ground Force Seeking Search-and-Rescue Volunteers

If you want to help the people of Southeastern Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, here is your chance. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is seeking volunteers to go into Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish, and other hard-hit areas to search for and rescue survivors and to provide other post-storm assistance. The group will stage at 8 a.m. Monday at 100 Southpark Road in Lafayette. Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of the Cajun Navy deploying to the hurricane zone. To sign up, go to crowdrelief.net.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Talk Radio 960am

4 PM Advisory: Hurricane Ida Still Churning Through Southeast La. as Cat 4

Hurricane Ida continues to barrel through Southeast Louisiana as a low Category 4 storm, dropping from 150 mph sustained winds at landfall to 130 mph sustained winds. That's according to the 4 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ida is moving northwestward over southeastern Louisiana with a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding. Metro New Orleans is under a flash flood warning.
EnvironmentPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Hurricane Ida Now Expected to Be Category 4 at Landfall

The bad news for Acadiana and the rest of the Louisiana gulf coast just got worse. Hurricane Ida is now expected to have Category 4-strength winds by the time it makes landfall on Sunday. That's according to the National Hurricane Center's 4 p.m. advisory. KATC chief meteorologist Rob Perillo says those winds could approach the 140 mile-per-hour mark.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

7 p.m. Update: Ida’s Progress Slows, Weakens to Cat. 3

Hurricane Ida's winds have decreased to Category 3 level, but Southeastern Louisiana is still taking a beating from the tropical system. According to reports from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, Ida's winds destroyed homes and businesses in the Matthews area and ripped roofs off buildings in and around Houma. Meanwhile in the New Orleans area, Ida's winds have knocked out power to all of New Orleans. Homes and businesses in the area are damaged. A Jefferson Parish senior center lost its roof.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Ida to Hit on the 16th Anniversary of Katrina with a Bigger Punch

South Louisiana is bracing for the second major hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Ida is currently predicted to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline Sunday, August 29, the 16th anniversary of deadly Hurricane Katrina. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecasting Ida to be a Category 4 by the time she makes landfall, but not ruling out at Category 5.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall

Hurricane Ida is now onshore. The Category 4 storm made landfall around noon at Port Fourchon with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm is still moving northwestward at 13 miles per hour. The eye will skirt past Houma before making a more northerly turn and passing between Baton Rouge and Hammond before turning to the north towards Mississippi. By that point, the storm is expected to have weakened to Category 1 strength.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

Hurricane Ida Makes Slight Eastward Shift

The 4 PM Advisory shows Hurricane Ida making a slight eastward shift. That puts landfall now forecasted to be on the Lafourche/Terrebonne line. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds at 105 miles per hour. The hurricane is expected to attain Category 4 strength and maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour before making landfall on Sunday west of New Orleans.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
Talk Radio 960am

State of Emergency Declared for Lafayette Parish as Tropical Storm Ida Forms

Tropical Storm Ida has now formed in the Caribbean Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is declaring a State of Emergency, which can be read below:. With the future threat of widespread wind and water damage caused by Tropical Depression 9/Tropical Storm Ida, and in consultation with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish. Severe weather and continued rainfall are predicted, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish. In the event of a direct impact to Lafayette Parish, residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes. Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy