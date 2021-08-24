GET-IT: Advanced Microsoft 365 1-Day Conference is Happening Today

Microsoft has released a new pre-release build of Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels. This one arrives with Chat and Widgets improvements. More important, however, Microsoft is now cautioning Insiders that those who are worried about reliability issues might want to move from the Dev to the Beta channel. The builds provided to the Beta channel going forward could be more stable than those provided to the Dev channel, it says, and you can easily switch back and forth between the two. (I also enjoy that the Insider team finally defined the nonsensical term “flighting” that it uses, almost seven years after the program started.)