GET-IT: Advanced Microsoft 365 1-Day Conference is Happening Today

8 days ago
thurrott.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetri’s GET-IT: Advanced Microsoft 365 1-Day virtual conference is a full day of free learning dedicated to deep technical Microsoft 365 content to help you understand the tools available, how to use them, and understanding best practices too. Throughout the day you will hear from Microsoft MVPs and industry experts about how to take advantage of Microsoft 365 at a technical level and dive deep into the features and functionality that will make your environment more secure and compliant.

